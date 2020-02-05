Suspended Fort Frances driver charged with impaired driving

A 50-year-old Fort Frances man has been charged with impaired driving while already under suspension for a previous criminal driving offence.

Rainy River District OPP said in a statement that officers observed a vehicle being driven by a man who was known to be under suspension, shortly before 3:00 p.m. February 3, 2020.

According to the media release, police stopped the driver on Scott Street in Fort Frances and the officers conducted an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 50-year-old man was charged. The charges are listed as: operate conveyance with 80 or more milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, operate conveyance while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

Police said the vehicle the man was driving was also impounded for 45 days.

In addition to this impaired driving incident, officers from the Rainy River district laid a number of other impaired driving charges over the last week, which stemmed from two traffic stops in Atikokan and another involving a snowmobile in Fort Frances.