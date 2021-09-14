Thunder Bay police investigate after elderly woman struck by small projectile in Westfort

Thunder Bay police are investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a projectile in a Westfort parking lot on Monday evening.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Frederica Street in the city's Westfort neighbourhood around at 6 p.m..

Police originally treated the incident as a shooting, with the victim sustaining what police said appeared to be a gunshot wound.

In an update issued Tuesday, police said the woman was apparently struck by a small projectile. She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The scene in the 100 block of Frederica Street East was held by police for about six hours, but it has since been released.

The investigation continues.