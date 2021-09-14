Thunder Bay police investigate suspected shooting in Westfort area

Thunder Bay police are investigating a suspected shooting incident that sent one person to hospital on Monday evening.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Frederica Street in the city's Westfort neighbourhood around at 6 p.m., where they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a news release issued within two hours of the incident.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police said the extent of her injuries was not known, but were believed to be not life threatening.

The police service's major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

No further information, including whether a suspect has been identified, was made available Monday night.