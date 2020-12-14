Report calls for provincial investment in supportive housing for people with addictions, mental health issues

A Thunder Bay addictions and mental health counsellor is hopeful a new report will lead to improvements in supportive housing in the city.

The Housing and justice report: Improving supportive housing for justice-involved individuals with mental health and addiction issues, was released by the provincial Human Services and Justice Coordinating Committee (HSJCC) on Monday.

The report contains a number of recommendations aimed at improving the supportive housing system, which is not meeting demand, said Julia MacArthur, manager of addiction, mental health, and counselling at Thunder Bay Counselling, and member of the Northwest HSJCC.

"It's not meeting the needs in the city of Thunder Bay at this time," MacArthur said. "What we're seeing is that when people are being released, especially the remand population, so those people who may be being released on bail, there's not a mechanism to be able to access housing for these people in a timely enough way for them not to experience homelessness when they are released."

The report makes a number of recommendations, including:

The development of mandatory anti-oppression and equality training for supportive housing service providers.

Increased access to, and availability of, community legal services to assist those involved in the just system.

Increased collaboration between community service provides, to help better connect clients to needed supports, and supportive housing.

The report also makes three recommendations for provincial policy: make long-term investment in supportive housing and case management services for those with mental health or addictions issues, develop a provincial strategy for standardized discharge planning, and extend Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program benefits so people who are incarcerated remain covered.

Currently, those benefits are put on hold, which can lead to problems when someone is released, MacArthur said, because they find out they've been evicted due to their rent not being paid.

And housing is a vital component when it comes to addressing addictions or mental health, she said.

"I believe in a housing first model," MacArthur said. "If somebody doesn't have a safe place to be able to live, how are they going to be able to do work on those other areas of their life where they might be in need?"

"If you don't have a reliable place to be able to even get any sleep, or are able to ... store the belongings that you have, how are you going to proceed beyond that to deal with sometimes very complex addiction, mental health and social issues that people are facing?"



