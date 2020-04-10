Superstore staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Real Canadian Superstore in Thunder Bay sent a letter to its customers late Thursday night confirming that a staff member at the grocery store has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"One of the team members at the Real Canadian Superstore at 971 Carrick Street in Thunder Bay has recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19," reads a statement on Facebook from the grocery store chain.

The company said the employee has not been in the store since March 30, 2020, and that a number of protocols are in place to minimize the spread of the virus.

In a message sent to customers, staff said the store was closed immediately and a "deep-clean" sanitization was done. The store is expected to reopen Saturday Morning at 7:00 a.m.

"We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you we take your safety, and the safety of our team, very seriously," reads the message to customers.

After conducting an investigation with the Real Canadian Superstore, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said they have determined that customers who used PC Express on March 30, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. may be at risk.

"This risk is deemed to be low and individuals will be contacted directly by TBDHU staff. The Real Canadian Superstore will be providing to TBDHU the list of people who ordered through PC express on that day," reads a statement from the public health agency on Facebook.

TBDHU said they are following up with Superstore regarding other staff who may have been exposed.

Public health officials said people you have more questions about this case can call their COVID-19 call centre at 807-625-5900 about questions or concerns.