The chief of Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says they are looking to find a new ambulance base in Kakabeka Falls after spending nearly 18 years in a "temporary accommodation" in the Conmee Township.

"This is something that we've been looking at for quite a few years," Superior North EMS chief Wayne Gates told CBC News, "it actually goes way back to 2001 when our base that was located in Shabaqua at the time actually got destroyed by a transport truck that went off the highway."

He said this potential move to Kakabeka Falls will be "very beneficial" as the current paramedic base in Conmee Township is "not an ideal location."

"It's about 8 kilometres west of Kakabeka and it's on Trans–Canada Highway and you can only go in two directions, so it's not the greatest location for us to be responding from," Gates added, "whereas by going to Kakabeka it gives us access to actually 5 major routes; those being Oliver Road, Highway 590, Highway 588 and of course, Trans Canada east and west."

He said the move to Kakabeka Falls from Conmee Township will also improve their response times as the current average response is "about 60 calls in 12 minutes or less," however "by going to Kakabeka, that changes to about 220 calls that we'll be able to get to in 12 minutes or less."

Having an ambulance base in Kakabeka is also expected to help paramedics in the city as well.

"It will help relieve some of the pressures that our city units have right now because they do have to respond out to the Oliver Paipoonge area because for a lot of those calls, they are closer."

A Request for Proposals for parties interested in being the prime consultant on the project as well as an approximate cost is currently underway, he said, and once that is finalized he'll need the approval from city council to move forward.

"We do have a location in mind that could be available and that would be done through with Oliver Paipoonge," he said, "so we are really looking at them to do the build for us and we would lease the building through them."

Gates estimates that the project will cost anywhere from $500,00 to $750,000 and if all goes well, Gates said he hopes they'll be operating in their new ambulance base in Kakabeka Falls by 2020.