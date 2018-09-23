Popping up with CBC's Superior Morning
It's been a busy September for CBC's Superior Morning.
Shelter House, Thunder Bay police headquarters, Kingsway Park school among the hosts
Host Lisa Laco and the morning show team have been on the road this month, broadcasting out of the community. So far, 11 pop-up shows have taken place, with CBC Superior Morning broadcasting from:
- Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Training Centre
- Thunder Bay Multicultural Association
- Thunder Bay police headquarters
- Thunder Bay Boys and Girls Club
- Strathcona golf club
- Kingsway Park school
- Shelter House
- Fort William Gardens for the annual CBC Wakes up with the Wolves hockey game
- Matawa Education Centre
- Community Living Thunder Bay
- Bay Village Coffee
And we're not finished yet. We'll be at the HMCS Griffon on Monday, and the pop-ups will continue throughout the month.
