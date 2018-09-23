Popping up with CBC's Superior Morning

It's been a busy September for CBC's Superior Morning.

Host Lisa Laco and the morning show team have been on the road this month, broadcasting out of the community. So far, 11 pop-up shows have taken place, with CBC Superior Morning broadcasting from:

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Training Centre

Thunder Bay Multicultural Association

Thunder Bay police headquarters

Thunder Bay Boys and Girls Club

Strathcona golf club

Kingsway Park school

Shelter House

Fort William Gardens for the annual CBC Wakes up with the Wolves hockey game

Matawa Education Centre

Community Living Thunder Bay

Bay Village Coffee

And we're not finished yet. We'll be at the HMCS Griffon on Monday, and the pop-ups will continue throughout the month.

