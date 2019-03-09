Early morning ski Monday as CBC Superior Morning pops up at Kamview Nordic Centre

It's 3 a.m. on a snowy Thunder Bay, Ont., winter morning. Some people aren't even in bed yet. But chances are, Dave Suttie is already up grooming the trails at the Kamview Nordic Centre.

The 600 acre facility on 20th Side Road boasts 30 kilometres of groomed cross-country ski trails, 20 kilometres of snowshoe trails, and even a three-kilometre trail people can ski on with their dogs, said Suttie, who started managing the facility just over a year ago after eight years as a part-timer.

"It's a great facility," he said.

CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning will be popping up at Kamview Monday morning, and skiiers are invited to the facility for a special early morning ski.

Olie Olynyk, 94, and Don Watson, 92, snowshoeing at Kamview. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The trail lights — which are normally only on in the evening — will be turned on at 6 a.m., and the chalet will open up at the same time, offering tea, coffee, hot chocolate and fresh cinnamon buns to skiiers.

Suttie will be a guest on the show, talking about the facilities and the job of maintaining them.

"My day could be anywhere from eight hours to 16, 18 hours," he told CBC. "Oh I like it, yeah. And it goes seven days a week too."

The program will also feature parent volunteer Alison Hart, who helps lead Kamview's popular Jackrabbits program for young skiiers.

"At Kamview, we typically have almost 100 kids in our Jackrabbit programs, so if you happen to be out on a Saturday morning, it's utter chaos," she said.

In addition, the CBC's Amy Hadley will take to the trails with 94-year-old Olie Olynyk and 92-year-old Don Watson, who have been involved in outdoor sports all their lives.

Don't miss CBC Superior Morning Monday morning from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Kamview Nordic Centre, 851-20th Side Road, Thunder Bay.