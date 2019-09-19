Northwestern Ontario's federal election candidates share their views with CBC Superior Morning

Where do northwestern Ontario's federal election candidates stand on some of the most-pressing issues facing Canada?

CBC Superior Morning set out to answer that question by hosting debates among candidates in the region's three ridings.

For the Kenora riding debate, host Lisa Laco was joined by Liberal incumbent Bob Nault, Green Party candidate Kirsi Ralko, NDP candidate Rudy Turtle, and Conservative candidate Eric Melillo.

Here's what they had to say:

The federal election less than a week away, and we'll hear from candidates in the Kenora riding, and their thoughts on a few big issues in this year's federal election 15:24 The federal election less than a week away, and we'll hear more from candidates in the Kenora riding. They already responded to questions about climate chnage and support of Indigenous people across our region. Up next, their thoughts on growing the economy in northwestern Ontario 7:33

In Thunder Bay-Rainy River, Liberal candidate Marcus Powlowski, Green Party candidate Amanda Moddejong, the NDP's Yuk-Sem Won, and Conservative candidate Linda Rydholm agreed to participate in the debate.

You can hear their comments here:

We hear from candidates in the Thunder Bay - Rainy River riding, and their thoughts on a few big issues in this year's federal election. Marcus Powlowski is running for the Liberals, Amanda Moddejong is the Green Party candidate, Yuk-Sem Won carries the NDP banner and Linda Rydholm is the Conservative candidate 15:59 Candidates in the Thunder Bay - Rainy River riding, shared their thoughts on a few big issues in this year's federal election. They already responded to questions about climate change and support of Indigenous people across our region. Up next, their thoughts on growing the economy in northwestern Ontario 8:43

And finally, Liberal incumbent Patty Hajdu, Green Party candidate Bruce Hyer, NDP candidate Anna Betty Achneepineskum, and Conservative candidate Frank Pullia took part in the Thunder Bay-Superior North debate.

You can hear the debate here:

We continue our federal election coverage with a look at the Thunder Bay - Superior North candidates this morning. We'll hear from candidates about their thoughts on the issues that important to you in this year's federal election 16:18 We continue our federal election coverage with a look at the Thunder Bay - Superior North candidates this morning. We'll hear from candidates about their thoughts on the issues that important to you in this year's federal election. 9:22

CBC Thunder Bay invited all the candidates in all Thunder Bay ridings to take part in the debates; however not all agreed to participate.

The federal election will take place on Monday, Oct. 21.