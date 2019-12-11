OSSTF holding one-day strike at Superior-Greenstone board Wednesday

All Superior-Greenstone District School Board elementary and secondary schools will be closed Wednesday as teachers and educational support staff hold a one-day strike.

Wednesday marks the fourth one-day job action by Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) members this year; the strikes have been held at different school boards across the province.

The East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium said all buses servicing Superior-Greenstone board schools will be cancelled Wednesday, as well.

However, buses servicing Superior North Catholic District School Board, CSDC des Aurores boréales and Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario will be running, the consortium said.

The job action is scheduled for Wednesday only. All schools will be open, and all buses running, on Thursday, the board said.

Negotiations between the OSSTF and Ontario Ministry of Education broke off on Dec. 16. No new talks are currently scheduled.

The OSSTF has said issues include class sizes, mandatory e-learning, and funding cuts.