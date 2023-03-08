Young women at Superior CVI students get hands-on experience with the trades

As Ontario continues to see a shortage of women in the skilled trades, Lakehead Public Schools hopes more of its students will choose that career path following a special event held on International Women's Day.

A group of female students from Superior CVI visited the Carpenters Union Local 1669 hall on Capital Way on Wednesday, where they got some hands-on experience building wooden toolboxes.

Following that, the students visited Confederation College's Aviation Centre of Excellence at the city's airport, to learn about trades in the aviation sector, said Alana Carli, special education facilitator at Superior CVI.

"These students were selected from either their guidance counsellors, or recommendations from the teachers," Carli said, adding the day was important as there is a shortage of women in the trades.

It's important, she said, to let students "explore opportunities that may not have presented themselves in their path."

Grade 12 student Hunter Zerabny said she already has an interest in woodworking and carpentry.

"I've taken it through my past two years of high school," she said, adding she's planning to continue to work in the field after graduation.

Brooklyn Barnard, another Grade 12 student, said she, too, has an interest in the trades.

"I've been taking any kind of tech course for the trades since the seventh grade," she said. "This was just a cool opportunity."

"It makes me feel powerful," Barnard said. "Most women don't do trades, because they're either scared, or think that they can't do it, but they can."

Zerabny said her teachers have been supportive of her working in carpentry as a career after high school.

Her favourite part, she said, is having the opportunity to turn her own ideas into finished products.

"I built a table and bench set, a beach chair, and also a cutting board," she said. "I mostly build them for my grandma."

"My grandma loves everything, she has them all out at her house, and I"m planning on doing some more projects for her."