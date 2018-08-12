16-year-old charged over break-in at Thunder Bay high school

Thunder Bay police have charged a 16-year-old male after a break-in at a city high school.

Police were called to Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute on High Street North just before 1 a.m. Friday with reports of a break and enter in progress.

Responding officers reported seeing a male in the school's office area, and he was taken into custody without incident.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with breaking and entering, theft, and mischief under $5,000.

He appeared in court on Friday, and was released pending a future court date.