First Nations power project trainees get chopper training

Indigenous students training for jobs on the East West Tie Transmission Project leaned how to work safetly around helicopters this week. 6:05

Some First Nations students training for jobs on the East West Tie Transmission Project got a bonus class this week: how to work around helicopters.



Wiskair Helicopters offered the training free of charge in conjunction with a conference on First Nations power project partnerships at the NorWester Hotel.



The students are part of a program run by SuperCom, a First Nations-owned partnership whose goal is to maximize economic spin-off for participating First Nations from the East West Tie.



"They'll be using helicopters to actually stand the towers up where they can't get traditional cranes to, and they'll be using helicopters to string the lines," explained SuperCom project administrator Robert Starr.



The opportunity to provide the training was "phenomenal," he added.