Recent suicides in northern communities during holiday season 'shocking,' MPP says

The suicide epidemic in remote northern Ontario communities claimed at least seven lives during the last several weeks.

In the last five weeks, at least seven people have died by suicide in Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities. Five of those who died were 18 years old or younger.

A 13-year-old from Constance Lake and a 12-year-old from Webequie each died by suicide near the end of November. Most recently, a 15-year-old from Kasabonika Lake First Nation died by suicide on Wednesday.

'Losing hope'

Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa, the NDP's Indigenous Affairs critic, said it's hard to answer why the deaths are happening, as well as what can be done to help.

"I guess the individuals just lost hope in their lives and it's really shocking when you hear communities facing this crisis, especially when it's a time for celebration, when it's a time to enjoy the holidays," Mamakwa said.

"It's scary when children, youth are losing hope in their communities. When you hear the sorrow, the grief from the families, community members and youth, it's hard to get a sense of how you can help."

In NAN communities, there were more than 500 suicides between 1986 and 2016, with more than half of those who died being under the age of 20.

Mamakwa said he has described mental health services for children and adolescents in northern communities as "minimal at best and non-existent at worst."

"We certainly need, whether it's safe spaces or truth-telling spaces, where (youth) have an opportunity to share what they're thinking," he said. "I think those spaces right now, when we talk about infrastructure, there's no place like that in the communities."

Need community-driven programs

Mamakwa, who has previously discussed Indigenous youth suicides in the provincial legislature at Queen's Park, called on the federal and provincial governments to help provide non-partisan support.

There needs to be more community-led initiatives like NAN's Choose Life program, which was created after suicide deaths in Wapekeka First Nation in 2017, he said.

"We don't know how many lives that program has saved. We won't ever know that but I think we need programs like that, that it's community-driven and based on the needs of the communities," Mamakwa said.