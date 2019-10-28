Postmortem examination of man found dead near Lakehead University complete

A postmortem examination of the man found dead in the area of Balmoral and Beverly streets on the weekend has been completed, Thunder Bay police said Wednesday.

The male was found by a passerby near the entrance to Lakehead University at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Wednesday, police said the incident is now considered a private matter between investigators and family, and no further information is expected to be released to the public.

The scene has been released, police said.