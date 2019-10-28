Thunder Bay police tentatively identify deceased man found in Kaministiquia River

Thunder Bay police are tentatively identifying the body found in the Kaministiquia River last weekend as that of a man who had been last seen a month ago.

On Tuesday, police said they believe it was the body of Thomas Kwasny that was found. The 33-year-old was last seen on May 15 on George Street in Thunder Bay.

Police were called to the area of Kaministiquia River Heritage Park on Thunder Bay's south side on the morning of June 12, after a passerby saw what was believed to be a body in the water.

First responders subsequently retrieved the body. A postmortem examination is scheduled to take place in Toronto on Wednesday.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. John Fennell said at a media briefing outside Thunder Bay police headquarters on Tuesday, with police continuing to hold the scene where the body was discovered.

The specifics of the death have yet to be determined, Fennell said.

"It's always difficult, these type of investigations, because you don't have a clear picture, so that's what you're trying to gain evidence of, to be able to support a story or to be able to have knowledge of how things progressed," he said. "So, an investigation can go anywhere right now."

Interviews are continuing, and police are working to find surveillance video in the area that may show Kwasny's movements, Fennell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The public is asked to avoid the Kaministiquia River Heritage Park area while police are conducting their investigation.