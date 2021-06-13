Thunder Bay police investigate sudden death on city's south side

Thunder Bay police are investigating a sudden death after a body was found in the Kaministiquia River on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the zero-to-100 block of Simpson Street, near Kaministiquia River Heritage Park, just after 10 a.m. Saturday following reports of what appeared to be a body in the water.

The deceased, believed to be an adult male, has not yet been identified by police.

The Thunder Bay Police Service's major crimes unit is involved in the investigation. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while police process the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.