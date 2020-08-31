Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police investigate sudden death
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police are investigating the sudden death of a male in the city.

Body found Sunday morning by passerby

CBC News ·
The Thunder Bay police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a sudden death in the city. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Main Street at about 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

A passerby had called 911 after discovering what was believed to be a body in the area.

Responding officers located the body of a deceased male, and members of the Major Crimes Unit are now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

