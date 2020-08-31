Thunder Bay police investigate sudden death

Thunder Bay police are investigating the sudden death of a male in the city.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Main Street at about 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

A passerby had called 911 after discovering what was believed to be a body in the area.

Responding officers located the body of a deceased male, and members of the Major Crimes Unit are now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.