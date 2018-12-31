Police investigate sudden death in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Thunder Bay police are investigating a sudden death that occurred on the weekend.
Unresponsive man found on north-side trail
Police said a passerby found an unresponsive male on a trail near the 200 block of Bruce Street at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police were called, and the male was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A postmortem examination will take place in Toronto.
No further details were provided on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.