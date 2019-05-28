OPP recover body of man, 41, who failed to resurface after entering Lake of the Woods

A 41-year-old man, Leslie Martin, is dead after he entered the water at White Partridge Bay on Lake of the Woods and did not surface, Ontario Provincial Police announced in a written release Monday.

Police said they received reports on Friday about a man going into the lake and not resurfacing.

The release stated that officers from the OPP and Treaty Three Police Service searched the area.

The man was located nearby and pronounced dead.

Police said Martin was from Obashkaandagaang First Nation, also known as Washagamis Bay First Nation.