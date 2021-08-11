OPP investigate sudden death in Lac Seul

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman in Lac Seul First Nation.

Police said officers with Lac Seul Police, as well as paramedics were called to a residence in the community to provide assistance to a woman in medical distress at about 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 9.

The woman was subsequently pronounced dead. She has been identified by police as 50-year-old Wanda Beardy of Sioux Lookout.

Sioux Lookout OPP are assisting Lac Seul police in the investigation into the circumstances of Beardy's death.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to take place in Toronto.

No further details have been provided, but OPP said there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.