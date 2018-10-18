Thunder Bay police investigating sudden death of man found without vital signs

Police in Thunder Bay are investigating the sudden death of a man found without vital signs in a residence on the city's north side.

Officers were called to a residential address on the 500 block of North Cumberland Street on Monday afternoon to assist paramedics, Thunder Bay police said in a Tuesday media release.

Police said the 49-year-old Thunder Bay man, who was without vital signs when found, was pronounced dead at the scene following attempts at life-saving measures.

The police service's major crimes unit is investigating the death.

The scene is continuing to be held while a post-mortem examination is pending.