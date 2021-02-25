Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police investigating sudden death at north side bus terminal

A man was pronounced dead in hospital after being found at the scene

Thunder Bay police are investigating the sudden death of a man who was pronounced dead in hospital after emergency services received reports of somebody in medical distress at the Water Street bus terminal. (Christina Jung/CBC)

Thunder Bay police are investigating a sudden death on the city's north side.

Police said emergency services were called to the Water Street bus terminal early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a man possibly in medical distress.

A man was found at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The police service's major crimes unit is investigating, and a police presence is expected to remain in the area. Thunder Bay Transit buses will be re-routed along Van Norman Street while the investigation continues.

