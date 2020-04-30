Sudden death investigation leads to drug charges by Longlac OPP

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 27-year-old woman from Longlac with numerous drug offences after conducting a search warrant related to an ongoing sudden death investigation.

Police said OPP officers from the Greenstone Detachment were called to a residence on John Street in the northwestern Ontario town at approximately 5:30 a.m. on April 26, 2020.

Officers were called to investigate the sudden death of Ian Shaganash, a 29-year-old living in Longlac.

Police said they are continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death, and are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police said during the sudden death investigation, a search warrant was executed at the same residence by members of the OPP community street crime unit. Officers seized four ounces of suspected methamphetamine and approximately $7,600 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the warrant, police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old woman with numerous drug related offences, including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Police warn of potentially fatal illicit drug

OPP in the northwest region said they have seen the presence of a drug described as a 'small blue rock' during this investigation, which they believe to be fatal if ingested.

Police added that some illicit drug manufacturers produce products that look like professionally made pharmaceutical medications, and like any illicit drug, it is almost impossible for the user to know what these pills contain.

People said people in the northwest region have unknowingly overdosed or died after ingesting professional looking illicit drugs.