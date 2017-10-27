Confederation College student union feels pinch as some students opt-out of extra fees

The Confederation College student union expects to run a deficit this year due to a loss in revenue brought on by Ontario's new Student Choice Initiative, the union's executive director said.

The initiative allows post-secondary students to opt-out of paying fees deemed non-essential. However, those fees are what student unions rely on to provide on-campus services.

Lynne Savela, executive director of the Student Union of Confederation College Inc. (SUCCI), said the organization is feeling the effects of more students opting out of paying some fees. However, SUCCI did have some time to prepare.

"We did have to go back and look at the services that we offer students," Savela said. "We were able to line some of those services up with categories that the government indicated were okay to continue to charge mandatory auxiliary fees."

"It has had some impact on our organization," she said. "We have had some staff cutbacks with our permanent staff, but we have been able to maintain provide those [services] to the best of our ability."

Savela said two of the fees that were deemed non-essential were a student association fee — which funds student leaders and their advocacy initiatives — and a fee that helps fund membership to the College Student Alliance.

Students can opt-out of both of those fees, which amount to $20 per year each; each of the fees has brought in about 10 per cent less than previous years due to students opting out of paying them, Savela said.

Mandatory fees include those that go toward recreation, and mental health and academic supports.

Savela said students opting out will mean SUCCI will run a deficit this year, with the goal of returning to a balanced budget by 2022.

"Our board, our student leaders, are adamant about continuing to provide the level of service that we can for the students," she said.