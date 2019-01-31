Police ask for help in identifying suspect allegedly involved in Subway robbery in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a restaurant on the city's north side on Tuesday evening.

Police said officers responded to a reported robbery at the Subway restaurant at 190 Cumberland Street North at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29.

According to a written release, a male suspect entered the store holding a knife and demanded an employee give him money from the cash register.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and no injuries have been reported, police said.

Police describe the male suspect as being 5'6" tall with a wide build. He was last seen wearing dark shoes, grey jogging pants, a black jacket with dark grey sleeves, a black balaclava, dark gloves, a black cap and possibly a black hoodie pulled up over the cap.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.