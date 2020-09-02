Thunder Bay police charge woman with stunt driving

A 22-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing a charge of stunt driving after being seen travelling nearly 70 km/h over the posted speed limit on the city's north side.

Police said officers with the Traffic Unit were conducting traffic enforcement on Dawson Road just before 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, when they observed a vehicle travelling 119 km/h near Sherwood Drive.

The posted speed limit in the area is 50 km/h.

Police stopped the vehicle, and the driver was given a seven-day licence suspension. Her vehicle was also impounded, police said.