Thunder Bay police charge 24-year-old man with stunt driving

A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing a charge of stunt driving after a vehicle was seen travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 11/17.

Officers with the police traffic unit were conducting targeted speed enforcement on Sunday afternoon, when they observed a pickup truck travelling 124 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near Pole Line Road.

The vehicle – which police said was also in a state of disrepair, and unfit for travel – was stopped, and impounded, and the driver's licence suspended.

The charge was one of 20 police laid during the targeted enforcement on Sunday.

Other drivers were charged with having cannabis in a motor vehicle, and one individual received a three-day licence suspension related to alcohol.