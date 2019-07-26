OPP charge Thunder Bay man with stunt driving, failing to stop for school bus

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man is unable to drive for a week after being charged with stunt driving and failing to stop for a school bus, police said Wednesday.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer in Thunder Bay was patrolling on Mapleward Road at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when he saw a vehicle being driven very quickly.

Police stated in a written release Sept., 11 that the vehicle was going faster than 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

According to police, an officer stopped the vehicle and while speaking to the accused, a school bus driver approached. The driver told police the accused had also driven past his school bus while it was stop to pick up students and had its lights flashing.

The driver was charged with failing to stop for a school bus, and stunt driving.

Stunt driving charges are laid when a driver is travelling faster than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit. The charge carries with it a mandatory seven-day licence suspension, a mandatory seven-day vehicle impoundment, six demerit points, and a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, police said.