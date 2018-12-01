OPP officers collect donations for annual Stuff-A-Cruiser campaign throughout northwestern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police officers across northwestern Ontario will once again be collecting food, toys and other non-perishable items for the annual Stuff-A-Cruiser event that's aimed at supporting local food banks and families over the festive season.

Here are the Stuff-A-Cruiser events happening throughout the region on Saturday, December 1:

Greenstone OPP, along with members of the Superior North Emergency Medical Services (SNEMS) will be at the Pat's No Frills as well as Daneff's Food Market in Geraldton from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and then at the FreshMart in Longlac from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Sioux Lookout OPP will be collecting items at Red Apple from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Giant Tiger from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Fresh Market Foods from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.​



Kenora OPP, along with members from the Salvation Army and the Kenora Fire Department will be parked outside Safeway, Walmart and Canadian Tire between 10 a.m and 4 p.m.

Fort Frances OPP are also inviting the public to come out and support the annual event on December 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Safeway, The Place Fine Foods, Walmart in Fort Frances, Beaver Mills Market in Rainy River and Cloverleaf Grocery in Emo.

They are asking people to donate more meat and sources of protein to their local food banks this year, and are encouraging residents to help assist in collecting items by volunteering.

New unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items, as well as baby food and diapers will all be accepted at any of the Stuff-A-Cruiser event locations throughout the region as will cash donations.