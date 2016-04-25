Man sleeping in burning home awoken by neighbour's door knock

The lone occupant of an Amelia Street home that caught fire early Tuesday was awoken by his neighbour banging on the front door as well as smoke alarms before firefighters arrived, said Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block at about 4:40 a.m. ET after receiving reports of flames coming from the single-family home.

Crews found flames on the west side of the home, as well as within the roof and the attic area, and worked to extinguish them.

Firefighters also searched the home to confirm no one else, outside of the man awoken by his neighbour and smoke alarms, was inside.

The fire was deemed accidental. The owner had used a charcoal barbecue that evening that wasn't fully extinguished.

2 fires in 2 days

On Wednesday, firefighters were called about 6 p.m. and then extinguished a fire that started inside a detached garage in the rear of an Arundel Street home.

They said the owner of the garage had recently lit up a wood stove inside, and objects close it ignited.