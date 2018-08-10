Thunder Bay Fire Rescue investigates fire at Walsh St. 4-plex

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are investigating a structural fire at a four-plex on the city's south side on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a written release, firefighters arrived to a blaze on the main floor of a four-plex at 1522 Walsh Street East at around 3:25 p.m. Officials said the fire in the wall had extended along the floor joists.

The fire department said that the fire was brought under control and all occupants escaped with no injuries reported.

The building sustained moderate damage.

The Canadian Red Cross was also on scene to help find accommodation for the tenants of the building who were displaced due to the fire.