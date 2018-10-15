1 person dead, 1 woman in hospital after Monday morning townhouse fire in Thunder Bay

One person is dead and a woman is in hospital after a fire shortly after midnight Monday in a townhouse at 6 Trillium Way on the north side of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Firefighters located a body inside the unit, Thunder Bay police said in a written statement Monday.

The identify of the victim is unknown at this time.

Woman seen at second floor window

"At about 12:30 a.m. we received multiple calls that a townhouse on Trillium Way was on fire and that there was a female on the second floor at a window, requesting a rescue," Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief Shawn Merrifield told CBC News.

He said "by the time the first arriving unit got there, the woman had jumped from the second floor."

The woman was cared for by paramedics and taken to hospital, where she was admitted with serious injuries, stated police.

The "first arriving crew observed flames inside the structure on the main floor, with some smoke coming from the second floor," Merrifield said, "They forced the door opened and attacked the kitchen area,"

Police said they are assisting the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshall and the coroner in the investigation of this fatal house fire.