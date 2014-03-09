Treaty Three Police Service investigate series of structural fires in Rat Portage FN

Firefighters in Kenora, Ont., are investigating a series of structural fires that engulfed some abandoned buildings in a First Nation community last Friday.

According to a written release from Treaty Three Police Service, members of the City of Kenora Fire Department responded to a series of fires in Rat Portage First Nation Territory on Friday, April 19.

No injuries have been reported and officials are continuing to investigate the cause.

Anyone with information surrounding the cause of the fire or the people responsible is asked to contact the Treaty Three Police Service or Crime Stoppers.