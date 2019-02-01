Structural fire on Porcupine Blvd. keeps firefighters busy in cold

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to a structural fire on the 700 block of Porcupine Blvd. on Friday morning at about 8:20 a.m.

The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the attached garage of the house.

A second alarm was initiated, bringing a total of six pumpers, an aerial ladder and a command vehicle.

The fire in the garage was quickly brought under control by the first arriving pumper but damage to the garage was extensive.

Occupants of the house were alerted by smoke alarms and escaped uninjured.

There were no injuries to firefighters on scene who had to brave –30 C temperatures.

The fire is currently under investigation.