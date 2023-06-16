While Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff was left off the newly-expanded list of Ontario strong mayors, he said he's confident that will change in the coming weeks.

The province announced today it was expanding strong mayor powers to 26 more municipalities in Ontario effective July 1; previously, only the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto had the extra tools, which the province could only be used in support of provincial priorities: building 1.5 million new housing unites in Ontario by 2031.

All those named to the expanded strong mayors list had committed to building new homes in their communities; in fact, the province said the 28 municipalities that will have strong mayor powers as of July 1 have collectively pledged to build more than 1.2 million of the housing units by 2031.

Strong mayors must also be from municipalities that either currently have a population of more than 100,000 people, or will grow to 100,000 people by 2031.

"I was quite shocked, actually," Boshcoff said when asked about his reaction to not being part of the list. "It's something I think that can be easily addressed, because all our planning processes are in place, and we do have the official plan document.

"I don't think it's anything insurmountable."

Boshcoff — who was at Queen's Park on Friday with the Ontario's Big City Mayors organization, meeting with provincial ministers — said he'd already spoken with provincial municipal affairs and housing Minister Steve Clark about the strong mayor announcement.

"He has promised to respond very positively," Boshcoff said. "We shall see what happens in the ensuing weeks. I don't really want to put a timeline on on him."

Boshcoff said a strong mayor designation would be helpful in Thunder Bay, as it would allow him to help expedite things like new housing construction projects, while still adhering to Ontario's planning laws and environmental requirements.

The province said strong mayors have a number of additional powers, as well, including:

Appointing a municipality's chief administrative officer;

Hiring certain municipal department heads, and establishing or re-organizing departments;

Creating committees of council, assigning their functions and appointing the chairs and vice-chairs;

Vetoing certain by-laws that could potentially interfere with a provincial priority;

Bringing forward matters for council consideration if the matter could potentially advance a provincial priority.

However, councils can still override strong mayors by a two-thirds majority vote.