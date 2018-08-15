Striking workers at Port Arthur Health Centre have voted to ratify tentative agreement

Workers at the Port Arthur Health Centre have voted to ratify a tentative agreement reached Tuesday with clinic management.

Unifor Local 229 president Kari Jefford confirmed the results of the vote held late Tuesday night.

If the board of the Port Arthur Health Centre approves the agreement, it would bring an end to the strike that began on April 9th.

No further details on the tentative agreement will be released until both parties have voted on whether to accept it.

