Skip to Main Content
Striking workers at Port Arthur Health Centre have voted to ratify tentative agreement
New

Striking workers at Port Arthur Health Centre have voted to ratify tentative agreement

Members of Unifor Local 229 voted late Tuesday night
CBC News ·
Members of Unifor Local 229 voted Tuesday night on a tentative agreement after a long strike that has drawn hundreds of supporters. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Workers at the Port Arthur Health Centre have voted to ratify a tentative agreement reached Tuesday with clinic management.

Unifor Local 229 president Kari Jefford confirmed the results of the vote held late Tuesday night.

If the board of the Port Arthur Health Centre approves the agreement, it would bring an end to the strike that began on April 9th.

No further details on the tentative agreement will be released until both parties have voted on whether to accept it.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us