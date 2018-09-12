For the past 93 years, residents in Thunder Bay, Ont., have been teeing off at the Strathcona Golf Course.

Bob Cumming, a former chair of the Strathcona Invitational golf tournament, started playing at the city-run facility as a child in 1960 and is also one of the people behind a book about the history of that long-running event and the course itself.

"When I started, the course was in pretty rough shape at that time compared to what it is now, he told CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning on Wednesday. "In fact, some of the tees just had rubber mats, they didn't even have grass tees on them."

"The evolution of the golf course [and] how it advanced over the years is quite remarkable."

Opening on Sept. 7, 1925, Cumming said approximately 500 people attended and watched the match.

"The city had put it to the council for plebiscite in the early 1920s and they turned it down," he said. "They didn't want to have a golf course ... but in 1923, F.B. Allen, who was the parks board chairman, had the funds to do it and he went ahead with it."

Designed by a city engineer who had never designed a golf course before, Cumming said the Strathcona facility has "stood the test of time and has real character."

During the past 93 years, the course has gone through many changes but the remnants of the past can still be found throughout the course, including a ski jump by the fifth hole.

The ski jump at the Strathcona Golf Course was developed in the early 1900's and is off to the right side of the fifth hole. (Pat Berezowski / Strathcona Golf Course)

"They had the troops from World War One trained here ... and bush pilots used to land on the number two fairway," Cumming said.

"[It has] produced some of the best local amateur golfers in the city because its tight fairways, smaller greens [so] it really demands accuracy and some touch."