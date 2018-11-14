Police identify body found near walking trail in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., announced Wednesday they have received the results of a post-mortem examination of a body that was found near a walking trail close to a golf course in the city's north side earlier in November. They have identified the deceased as 67-year-old John Boczkowski.

On Wednesday, November 7, officers said they responded to reports of a body near a walking trial by Strathcona Golf Course at around 1:30 p.m.

The Thunder Bay Police Service issued a written release identifying Boczkowski and stating his death is not deemed suspicious.

Boczkowski was reported missing in October, and attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Police said no further details will be released "as this is now a private matter for the family."