Over 100 dogs are stranded in Thunder Bay

The stormy weather has left approximately 135 puppies and dogs stranded in Thunder Bay.

The dogs were being relocated from Manitoba to the East Coast to be delivered to an animal rescue agency.

They were only supposed to be stopping briefly in Thunder Bay for food, water, and a walk, but a combination of bad weather and vehicle issues halted their plans to move forward.

Northern Reach Rescue, a Thunder Bay-based organization, was initially helping with what was supposed to be a brief pit stop. But it found itself left with the task of caring for the animals for an extended time.

On Thursday, it was coordinating a last-minute effort to find temporary, safe homes for the night, for the dozens of animals.

One of more than 100 puppies looking for a temporary home before heading back to Manitoba. (Sara Kae/CBC)

It was a chaotic scene on Thursday as people arrived and were quickly screened before taking a dog home temporarily.

"People are coming and introducing themselves and having a conversation, before they take them until the transport arrives," said Erin Manahan, with Northern Reach Rescue.

The dogs were temporarily being sheltered at Narvi's Auto Service in Thunder Bay on Thursday. Volunteers were working to get the word out that help was needed.

Members from the community came to help out the dogs while they await transportation. (Sara Kae/CBC)

Lainey Bannon has been volunteering with Northern Reach Rescue for the past three years. She got word of the rescue needing help so she called in from work to dedicate her time to assist the stranded animals.

Bannon said she arrived at the service station on Wednesday to help prepare for the arrival, and has hardly left since.

"I got here last night at 11:30, and left this morning at 5:30 and now I've been back since 12:30 this afternoon and I don't know what time it is now," Bannon said.

Manahan said it's unclear how long the dogs will need to stay in Thunder Bay. She says it depends on when members from the Manitoba rescue organization arrive to pick them up.