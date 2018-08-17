Thunder Bay Public Library receives funding for project to recognize residential school history

The Thunder Bay Public Library is launching a new series to increase awareness of the history of St. Joseph's Residential School.

The library received federal government funding for its Stories of Anishinaabe Resilience, which is meant to commemorate the legacy of the school while also honouring the survivors, families and communities.

The project will include a research report, which will include information about the establishment, location and movement, policies, closure and tear-down of the residential school, along with testimonials and records of survivor experiences.

The project will also include a podcast series with the survivors, as well as portraits painted with them displayed in library branches, according to Robyn Medicine, the library's Indigenous liaison and project lead.

"Residential schools were designed to take the Indian out of the child, had tried to take the identities away from Indigenous people, and I think the fact we're still here says a lot about the resiliency of Indigenous people," Medicine said.

Library officials said that when the research report is completed, they will consult with an educator to develop learning plans for elementary and high schools.