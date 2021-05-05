Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Sugarbush

For years, Sheila DeCort had questions about where she belonged.

In adulthood, she began looking for answers, and she found them in her home community of Fort William First Nation in northwestern Ontario.

As part of her audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, CBC columnist Jolene Banning met with DeCort to learn about how she is reconnecting with her community, her culture and her language.

