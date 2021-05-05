Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Sugarbush

As part of her audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, CBC columnist Jolene Banning brings us one woman's story of regaining connection to her community, her culture and her language.

A story about lifelong learning and the power of language

CBC News
Sheila DeCort has travelled a long road to be where she is today, able to speak words and sing songs in her traditional language. (Jolene Banning)

For years, Sheila DeCort had questions about where she belonged.

In adulthood, she began looking for answers, and she found them in her home community of Fort William First Nation in northwestern Ontario.

As part of her audio series, Stories from Anemki Wajiw, CBC columnist Jolene Banning met with DeCort to learn about how she is reconnecting with her community, her culture and her language.

Tap on the play button to listen.

6:10Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Sugarbush
Jolene Banning brings us a story about lifelong learning, and the power of language. 6:10
