Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Harvesting Cattails

Spot them growing by the side of the road, and you may think of cattails, or bulrushes, as nothing more than pleasant scenery.

But for the Anishinaabeg, these long, flowing plants have represented much more, and have provided comfort and warmth in frigid temperatures.

In this first instalment of Stories from Anemki Wajiw, a new audio series about First Nations people reclaiming history and culture, Jolene Banning joins a group of people harvesting cattails on Fort William First Nation, next to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Led by Ann Magiskan, they learn about its traditional uses, and practice the art of weaving cattails into woven mats.