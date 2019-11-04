Skip to Main Content
Cause of fire at East End storage unit under investigation
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at an East End storage unit early Monday.
Thunder Bay firefighters are investigating a fire at an East End storage unit. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

In a media release, firefighters said two occupants of a residence on Connolly Street were notified of a fire in the rear of the structure by a passerby at about 1 a.m. Monday. The occupants escaped without injury, and firefighters were notified.

Responding firefighters saw a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the site as they crossed the bridge into the East End. A second alarm was called, and five pumpers, an aerial ladder, and the platoon chief responded, in total.

Firefighters found a storage unit engulfed in flames, and quickly brought the fire under control.

There were no injuries, and the fire's cause is yet to be determined.

