Police seek weapons, bear spray, and handcuffs stolen from Thunder Bay, Ont., surplus store
Thunder Bay police are asking for the public’s help as they search for weapons stolen from a south-side surplus store.
Knives, collapsible batons, rifle scopes and stab-proof vests stolen during break-and-enter Sunday
Police were called to Surplus & More at 211 Simpson Street just after 9 a.m. on June 21 with reports of a break and enter
Police said in a news release Wednesday that an individual, or group of people, forced their way into the store sometime between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, and stole a number of weapons and other items.
They include:
- Bear spray and dog spray
- Knives
- Collapsible batons
- Pink camouflage jackets
- Scopes for a rifle
- Stab-proof vests
- Handcuffs
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.