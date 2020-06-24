Skip to Main Content
Police seek weapons, bear spray, and handcuffs stolen from Thunder Bay, Ont., surplus store
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public’s help as they search for weapons stolen from a south-side surplus store.

Knives, collapsible batons, rifle scopes and stab-proof vests stolen during break-and-enter Sunday

Thunder Bay police say a variety of weapons including knives, collapsible batons and rifle scopes were stolen during a break-in at the Surplus & More store on Sunday. Police are asking anyone with any knowledge of these items to contact them. (Google Maps)

Police were called to Surplus & More at 211 Simpson Street just after 9 a.m. on June 21 with reports of a break and enter

Police said in a news release Wednesday that an individual, or group of people, forced their way into the store sometime between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, and stole a number of weapons and other items.

They include:

  • Bear spray and dog spray
  • Knives
  • Collapsible batons
  • Pink camouflage jackets
  • Scopes for a rifle
  • Stab-proof vests
  • Handcuffs

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

