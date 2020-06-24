Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for weapons stolen from a south-side surplus store.

Police were called to Surplus & More at 211 Simpson Street just after 9 a.m. on June 21 with reports of a break and enter

Police said in a news release Wednesday that an individual, or group of people, forced their way into the store sometime between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, and stole a number of weapons and other items.

They include:

Bear spray and dog spray

Knives

Collapsible batons

Pink camouflage jackets

Scopes for a rifle

Stab-proof vests

Handcuffs

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.