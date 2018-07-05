Stolen vehicle prompts police pursuit in Dryden, Ont.

Skip to Main Content
Two youths under the age of 18 were arrested and charged

Dryden Police arrested two youths this morning after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. (www.dryden.ca)

Dryden police have arrested two youths after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle earlier this morning. 

Police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle near the 100 Block of Third street.

After a brief pursuit, a spike belt was deployed in order to stop it, according to a written release on Thursday.

A 15 year old was arrested and charged with failure to comply, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and theft over $5000 of a car. 

A 17 year old was also in the vehicle at the time was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. 

