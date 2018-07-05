Stolen vehicle prompts police pursuit in Dryden, Ont.

Dryden police have arrested two youths after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle earlier this morning.

Police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle near the 100 Block of Third street.

After a brief pursuit, a spike belt was deployed in order to stop it, according to a written release on Thursday.

A 15 year old was arrested and charged with failure to comply, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and theft over $5000 of a car.

A 17 year old was also in the vehicle at the time was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.