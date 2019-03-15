Thunder Bay, Ont., woman charged after being caught driving a stolen vehicle while impaired

A 24-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after being caught driving a stolen vehicle while impaired.

Police said an officer with the service's traffic unit spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen driving southbound on Fort William Road at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer pulled the Jeep SUV over near 11th Avenue and arrested the driver without incident.

However, police said the driver was showing signs of impairment. She was taken to police headquarters for a breath test, which revealed her blood alcohol concentration was about twice the legal limit.

Further investigation also revealed the driver's licence was suspended.

The accused is facing charges of impaired driving, and possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

She's due in Thunder Bay court on Thursday.