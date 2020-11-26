Police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle investigation

A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man is in police custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle involved in an overnight collision.

Thunder Bay police said the accused was arrested Thursday afternoon in a McLeod Street residence, which police had contained since the morning.

A police presence remained in the area of the east end home while a warrant was sought allowing officers to lawfully enter the home.

Police said the accused was a suspect in a disturbance on Wednesday evening, before a vehicle was stolen from the scene of a collision in the area of John Street Road and Boulter Road around 1:30 a.m.

Charges include theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, flight from police and breach of a judicial order.