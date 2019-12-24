Suspect apprehended after allegedly using stolen firefighter badges to go door-to-door asking for money

Thunder Bay police have arrested a 24-year-old man who was allegedly using stolen firefighter badges to solicit cash.

Police said they received multiple complaints Monday evening of a suspicious man in the area of Bryan Street, who was going door-to-door showing a firefighter badge and asking to enter the home.

Some of the complaints said the man was asking for money for the Toys for Tots program, police added.

Responding officers found a man matching the suspect's description on Balsam Street. The suspect was in possession of two firefighter badges that had been reported stolen days earlier.

The accused is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and three counts of breaching probation.

He has been released from custody and is due in court next month.