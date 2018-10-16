Police in Dryden, Ont., say they're looking for the public's help after two firearms were reportedly taken from a vehicle earlier this week.

A .22 calibre rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun were stolen from a truck that was parked overnight on Beaver Avenue on Oct. 14, police said in a written release issued Tuesday.

Police said they laid charges of careless storage of firearms against the 35-year-old owner of the weapons.

Another truck was also rummaged through, police said, but nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dryden police or Crime Stoppers.